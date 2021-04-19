Strain Type: Hybrid (50S/50I) | Genetics Blueberry x Haze



Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient's have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm. *Brought to us by NorCal Genetics.



Kief is the sift or pollen that is often found at the bottom of a Flower grinder. While Kief contains some residual organic plant material from Cannabis buds, it is mostly comprised of the sticky crystal like tricomes (or hairs) that contain the highest concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes. Suggested uses: Most Common: Supercharge a bowl or a pre-roll, or use a Pollen Press to compress it into your own homemade hash. Extra Credit: Make Moon Rocks by coating some buds in Cannabis distillate and then rolling them in kief, or make a "Gorilla Finger" using the same technique as Moon Rocks but with a pre-roll instead of a bud.