About this product
Blue Dream is a classic California hybrid that balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Patient's have reported this flower can bring motivation and heightened focus good for daytime use. Also, as the effect builds it is known to bring about an ultra-relaxed body effect, leaving you feeling pain free, hazy and totally calm. *Brought to us by NorCal Genetics.
Kief is the sift or pollen that is often found at the bottom of a Flower grinder. While Kief contains some residual organic plant material from Cannabis buds, it is mostly comprised of the sticky crystal like tricomes (or hairs) that contain the highest concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes. Suggested uses: Most Common: Supercharge a bowl or a pre-roll, or use a Pollen Press to compress it into your own homemade hash. Extra Credit: Make Moon Rocks by coating some buds in Cannabis distillate and then rolling them in kief, or make a "Gorilla Finger" using the same technique as Moon Rocks but with a pre-roll instead of a bud.
About this strain
Updated February 2022
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depression, chronic pain, and nausea. According to home grow enthusiasts, this strain has an average flowering time of 67 days and is best suited to grow using the Sea of Green method. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.
Blue Dream effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with