Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Constantine & Cookies & Cream



A new Strain featuring a Cookies & Cream variation comes to fruition from Washington State based seed collective Exotic Genetix. Mixing Orange Valley OG & The Cube with C&C, Bootylicious smells like gas tanks and cupcakes. Not as strange at it sounds, Bootylicious is a dreamy hybrid great for relaxing while maintaining alertness. Patient's report this strain is great for treating headaches and stimulating appetite. (Orange Valley OG is also in Chocolate Oranges and Citrique).



Kief is the sift or pollen that is often found at the bottom of a Flower grinder. While Kief contains some residual organic plant material from Cannabis buds, it is mostly comprised of the sticky crystal like tricomes (or hairs) that contain the highest concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes. Suggested uses: Most Common: Supercharge a bowl or a pre-roll, or use a Pollen Press to compress it into your own homemade hash. Extra Credit: Make Moon Rocks by coating some buds in Cannabis distillate and then rolling them in kief, or make a "Gorilla Finger" using the same technique as Moon Rocks but with a pre-roll instead of a bud.