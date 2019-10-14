About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (50/50S) | Genetics: Constantine & Cookies & Cream
A new Strain featuring a Cookies & Cream variation comes to fruition from Washington State based seed collective Exotic Genetix. Mixing Orange Valley OG & The Cube with C&C, Bootylicious smells like gas tanks and cupcakes. Not as strange at it sounds, Bootylicious is a dreamy hybrid great for relaxing while maintaining alertness. Patient's report this strain is great for treating headaches and stimulating appetite. (Orange Valley OG is also in Chocolate Oranges and Citrique).
Kief is the sift or pollen that is often found at the bottom of a Flower grinder. While Kief contains some residual organic plant material from Cannabis buds, it is mostly comprised of the sticky crystal like tricomes (or hairs) that contain the highest concentration of cannabinoids and terpenes. Suggested uses: Most Common: Supercharge a bowl or a pre-roll, or use a Pollen Press to compress it into your own homemade hash. Extra Credit: Make Moon Rocks by coating some buds in Cannabis distillate and then rolling them in kief, or make a "Gorilla Finger" using the same technique as Moon Rocks but with a pre-roll instead of a bud.
About this strain
Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle.
Bootylicious effects
Reported by real people like you
14 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Happy
71% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
42% of people report feeling talkative
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
X-trates
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.