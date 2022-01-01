Banana kush is a moderate hybrid strain made by crossing Ghost OG and Skunk Haze. The result is a strain that tastes and smells like a bushel of fresh bananas. Banana Kush tends to provide a mellow buzz alongside a relaxed sense of euphoria. Often a great choice for patients when dealing with stress or depression. Banana Kush has also been reported to help stimulate your creative juices and can help you remain talkative in social settings.



X-trates CO2 vape cartridges feature pure cannabis oil with a wide spectrum of organic cannabinoids and infused terpenes. 0.5ml cartridge. Requires a 510 threaded battery.