About this product

Strain Type: Hybrid (50I/50S) | Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC



This strain is known to have a floaty, comfortable but still lucid effect, which makes for great daytime or early evening use. Patient's report that Gelato has great value as a way to treat chronic aches and pains with its powerful numbing effects. Some use it to medicate headaches and migraines as well. This strain’s carefree elevation of mood can also offer temporary relief from the troubling symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD.



Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.