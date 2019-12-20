X-trates
Gelato #33 Live Sugar
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid (50I/50S) | Genetics: Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC
This strain is known to have a floaty, comfortable but still lucid effect, which makes for great daytime or early evening use. Patient's report that Gelato has great value as a way to treat chronic aches and pains with its powerful numbing effects. Some use it to medicate headaches and migraines as well. This strain’s carefree elevation of mood can also offer temporary relief from the troubling symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.
This strain is known to have a floaty, comfortable but still lucid effect, which makes for great daytime or early evening use. Patient's report that Gelato has great value as a way to treat chronic aches and pains with its powerful numbing effects. Some use it to medicate headaches and migraines as well. This strain’s carefree elevation of mood can also offer temporary relief from the troubling symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.
Gelato #33 effects
Reported by real people like you
184 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!