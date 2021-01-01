About this product

Out of our extraction lab in Fitchburg, we have begun to produce a new variant of Kief Rosin! These crossed batches are prepared by mixing equal parts of two separate strains of kief and pressing them together as a mixed batch. Picking from the highest grade dry sift available, mixing two strains has resulted in creating some incredibly unique terpene profiles and additionally complementary medicinal effects.

Lava Cake & Skywalker OG created Lava Walker!