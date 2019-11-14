About this product
Type: Hybrid (70I/30S) | Genetics: Orange Valley OG & The Cube | Meltdown is a sweet smelling strain that some patients have found to provide smooth calming effects. Patients have reported that Meltdown is great for dealing with stress, chronic pain and insomnia. X-trates 3D vape cartridges feature a highly refined, triple-distilled oil containing pure cannabinoids and infused terpenes. This extra step of refinement creates a clear viscous sap that resembles ultra-refined honey in consistency and hue. 0.5ml cartridge.
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.