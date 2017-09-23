X-trates
Skywalker OG Live Sugar 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Strain Type: Hybrid 60I/40S | Genetics: Mazar x Blueberry OG
Patients have reported Skywalker OG to be effective at treating symptoms caused by chronic stress, pain due to an injury or illness, and mild to moderate cases of depression. Patients looking for powerful mental and physical relief that can tackle even the roughest of symptoms, should look no further says those who have used this particular cultivar. In the cannabis community Skywalker OG has become known for its pain-relieving ability to cut across the roughest symptoms and provide long-lasting relief.
Our live sugar is made using terpene-rich concentrate derived from an ethanol-based fresh frozen cannabis extraction. It is heated and purged in a vacuum oven under specific conditions that allow for THCA to separate from terpenes and other flavonoids, forming crystals, a.k.a. “sugar.” Live sugar has the consistency of clumps of sugar in a syrupy, honey-like sauce.
Mazar x Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
1,025 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!