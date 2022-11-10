About this product
Star Dawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Patient's report Star Dawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.
Shatter is a solid substance, which resembles a honey-colored glass shard. When tapped with a dab tool, it breaks into pieces or “shatters,” making it easy to manipulate and is far less messy than other varieties of concentrates or extracts. X-trates Shatter is made with Ethanol extraction. 0.5 grams.
About this brand
X-trates
Our line of high-quality extraction products, X-Trates cartridges, applicators, ready pens, concentrates and capsules are designed to deliver superior quality to both budget-minded and refined cannabis users.