Star Dawg’s aroma is very earthy, with heavy pine notes that are followed by sour, chemical undertones. Patient's report Star Dawg can be uplifting and stable with a euphoric, but logical cerebral effect. May help patients treating stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders.



Shatter is a solid substance, which resembles a honey-colored glass shard. When tapped with a dab tool, it breaks into pieces or “shatters,” making it easy to manipulate and is far less messy than other varieties of concentrates or extracts. X-trates Shatter is made with Ethanol extraction. 0.5 grams.