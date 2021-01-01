Loading…
Logo for the brand Xesso.net

Xesso.net

3-in-1 Weed Case, Grinder & Rolling Tray - Salvador

About this product

Xesso.net is the portable weed accessory you must have in your wallet!
This 3-in-1 product includes:
- Weed Case
- Grinder
- Folding Rolling Tray

Pros:
- Fits in ANY wallet, purse or pocket to take with you anywhere you go
- Smell proof
- Magnetic sealing - your weed is safe inside
- Rolling tray has fold lines to help you prepare the weed for rolling
- Contains up to 5 grams of weed
- Wonderfully designed

Con:
- It comes empty. Sorry about that...

Just put some nugs, paper and filter tip in the Xessonet and you're ready to roll! ;)
