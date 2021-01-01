About this product

Our classic Butter Cream Caramels are perfect for any occasion. Being so sweet and chewy you can enjoy it as mid day snack or melt it in your morning coffee. These are sold by the each.

Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Heavy Cream, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt, Citric Acid



All Natural – Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested



100% Federally Legal