XITE
Delta-8 THC Butter Cream Caramels 25mg
About this product
Our classic Butter Cream Caramels are perfect for any occasion. Being so sweet and chewy you can enjoy it as mid day snack or melt it in your morning coffee. These are sold by the each.
Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Heavy Cream, Coconut Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Natural Vanilla Extract, Salt, Citric Acid
All Natural – Non-GMO – Gluten Free – No Artificial Flavors – No Artificial Colors – Lab Tested
100% Federally Legal
