"Its All About the Love"

Spreading the love from our co-founders home town in jupiter florida
Organic Compliance Inspection by CEO Patrick Griffith, over seeing one of our many partner farms.
Patrick Griffith performing an organic alcohol extraction of the HEMP and CBD biomass.
Final product grade A premium distillate. Just add organic ingredients and a sustainable box. XO.
Patrick Griffith at the secretary of state (CA) meeting regarding new emergency rules on testing
Patrick Griffith at the secretary of state (CA) meeting regarding new emergency rules on testing

About XO CBD

We know your BODY is your TEMPLE. That’s why you will never find chemicals, synthetics or artificial additives in any of our family of products. Our Mission is to create and promote SUSTAINABLE brands in the new and emerging cannabis industry with a focus on NATURAL, ORGANIC, and holistic products that are actually good for you. That's why we go above and beyond with our testing; looking for pesticides, heavy metals, myotoxins and other bad things that are a result of not following organic practices in our hemp CBD biomass we extract. Our promise is to deliver you the best CBD product on the market with the lowest ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT in production. A better product, a better planet a better you! So what are you waiting for join the TRIBE!!! @ www.xocbdofficial.com  NATURAL ALL ORGANIC INGREDIENTS  CRUELTY FREE  SUSTAINABLE ( https://xohempofficial.com/sustainability/ )  ZERO THC  LAB TESTED ( http://www.xohemp.info/ )  FDA COMPLIANT  MADE IN THE USA We work with industry regulators to expose fraud and corruption in the Hemp Industry. https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/Industry-Insiders-Warn-of-Fraud-at-Marijuana-Testing-Labs-458125743.html Follow us on social media to stay in the loop. Because you should know whos making your CBD. @XOCARES

