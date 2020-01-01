 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
xtra laboratories

xperience synergy | high quality - high purity - organic

Errl Cup 2018
Our new flavorless organic terpene (The Catalyst). Game-changer!!
Always receiving A+ reviews from our beloved, and valued patients.
Over 70 strain-specific, and organic fruit profiles.
We value customer satisfaction above all else.
About xtra laboratories

Providing the highest quality organic terpenes and CBD products on the planet, here at Xtra Laboratories we value patient health and happiness above all else. Our products are all organic, G.R.A.S., GMO free, and contain no fillers, solvents, carcinogens, or harmful additives. If you are cutting your cartridges and dab applicators with PG, PEG, MCT, VG or other cutting agents, then ditch the ABCs and try our strain-specific, or organic fruit terpenes. We offer over 70 different strains and are happy to work with partners to create new strains with exclusivity options.