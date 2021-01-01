About this product

Mykos mycorrhizae is a natural and organic species of beneficial soil fungi that creates a "sponge-like" mass which collects and stores nutrients and water, increasing the uptake of both. This single species of arbuscular mycorrhizal fungi contains only Rhizophagus intraradices, formally known as Glomus intraradices. Mykos does not contain any other microbes such as trichoderma or ecto-mycorrhizae.



Mykos is a fast-growing, beneficial fungi that is needed to break down, cycle, and retain nutrients, providing plants with a balanced intake of food, moisture and a front line of defense against pathogens and disease. This greater nutrient availability leads to a 'xplosive root and plant growth and an 'xceptional harvest!

​

Mykos works fast and creates strong roots in 93% of common plants. Mykos is a single species of Endo-mycorrhizal fungi, Rhizophagus intraradices, eliminating any type of root competition. Why Endo-mycorrhizae? Because ecto-mycorrhizae has no beneficial effect on any vegetables, fruits, flowers or herbs.



What are mycorrhizal propagules? Propagules are an average count of spores, hyphae, & root fragments per gram. The more propagules that are available per gram ultimately decreases the amount of inoculant needed to achieve a successful root colonization. You may ask yourself why root fragments are considered a part of the propagule count. Endo-mycorrhizae form a symbiosis within the root cell, compared to ecto-mycorrhizal that just stays external. Endo-mycorrhizae produce spores from within the roots and hyphae, all viable sources of mycorrhizae that can colonize your root system upon application.



Mykos helps new plantings, reducing transplant shock by stimulating root growth and making more nutrients available. Mykos forms hyphae which increase the root mass resulting in more absorption of nutrients and moisture. The fungal network can transport nutrients over large distances and deliver them directly into the root cell. Plants supply Mykos with energy in the form of carbohydrates that are produced during photosynthesis. Individual plants are connected with other plants through this mycorrhizal network, and can share nutrients, sugars and water.



Applied to the roots at the time of planting, bored down, top dress and deep water into the root zone of existing plants.



Mykos protects your plants against drought & heat stress. As well as keeping harmful pathogens from making root contact. Mykos can also improve the soil structure both in clay soil and sandy soil. Mykos also helps break down organic compounds and convert them into plant available plant food.



Mykos is available in a 100 g, 1 lb, 2.2 lb, 20 lb and 50 lb bags.