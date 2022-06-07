About this product
Xvape Cricket is a basic vape pen with a magnetic mouthpiece and single titanium quartz coil. It has a 510 threading so standard cartridges will fit on the battery as well. With the wax cup, it becomes a versatile vape pen for the same price as an individual cartridge battery alone. The Cricket has the following features:
•510 threaded cartridge battery
•Single titanium quartz coil
•Portable/discreet
•Great for cartridges and concentrates
•Glass mouthpiece for wax
•Quartz heating element
•Temperature Range (662°F – 752°F)
•350mah battery
•Comes with USB charging cable & dab tool
