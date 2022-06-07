Xvape Cricket is a basic vape pen with a magnetic mouthpiece and single titanium quartz coil. It has a 510 threading so standard cartridges will fit on the battery as well. With the wax cup, it becomes a versatile vape pen for the same price as an individual cartridge battery alone. The Cricket has the following features:



•510 threaded cartridge battery

•Single titanium quartz coil

•Portable/discreet

•Great for cartridges and concentrates

•Glass mouthpiece for wax

•Quartz heating element

•Temperature Range (662°F – 752°F)

•350mah battery

•Comes with USB charging cable & dab tool