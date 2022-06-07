XVAPE STARRY 3.0 is an incredibly portable dry herb vaporizer. The style and functionality are second to none. With full digital control, removable 18650 battery, haptic feedback, and a magnetic zirconian mouthpiece this is one of the best dry herb vaporizers available today. It’s features include:



•OLED Screen with by degree settings

•Ingenious Oval Conduction Oven

•Zirconia Magnetic Ceramic Mouthpiece

•Ceramic Baking Chamber

•Temperature Range (212°F – 464°F)

•Haptic Technology

•1860 replaceable battery

•Dual Cycle Times

•Also Available Water Pipe Adapter & Glass Bubbler