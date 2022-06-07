About this product
XVAPE STARRY 3.0 is an incredibly portable dry herb vaporizer. The style and functionality are second to none. With full digital control, removable 18650 battery, haptic feedback, and a magnetic zirconian mouthpiece this is one of the best dry herb vaporizers available today. It’s features include:
•OLED Screen with by degree settings
•Ingenious Oval Conduction Oven
•Zirconia Magnetic Ceramic Mouthpiece
•Ceramic Baking Chamber
•Temperature Range (212°F – 464°F)
•Haptic Technology
•1860 replaceable battery
•Dual Cycle Times
•Also Available Water Pipe Adapter & Glass Bubbler
