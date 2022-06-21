Xvape V-ONE+ features a ceramic heating dish which provides very smooth, flavorful hits. The vaporization is a little slower than most but it creates a more even vapor to retain those terpenes. It also includes a discreet concentrate storage cup for easy access on the go. The metal mouthpiece can be used for more durability and the bubbler attachment can be used for more filtration. Additional Features include:



•Quartz & Ceramic Coil

•Ceramic Heating Dish

•Splash Proof Mouthpiece

•Splash Proof Dome Cover

•1500 MAH Battery

•Discreet Built In Concentrate Container

•Temperature Range (662°F – 680°F)

•Instant Heat, Ready in 2 seconds