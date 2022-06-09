Xvape V-ONE 2.0 is a level up from the V-ONE+. It features a bubbler attachment with a magnetic base to set up like a mini rig, as well as a metal mouthpiece for more durability on the go. With two temperature settings, you can adjust your preference and the dual titanium coil creates a hit closest to a titanium nail. Other features include:



•Interchangeable Metal Mouthpiece

•Dual Titanium Quartz Coil

•Spill Proof Bubbler

•1500 MAH Battery

•2 Temperature Settings (752F – 1012F)

•Magnetic Carb Cap and Base