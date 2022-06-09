About this product
Xvape V-ONE 2.0 is a level up from the V-ONE+. It features a bubbler attachment with a magnetic base to set up like a mini rig, as well as a metal mouthpiece for more durability on the go. With two temperature settings, you can adjust your preference and the dual titanium coil creates a hit closest to a titanium nail. Other features include:
•Interchangeable Metal Mouthpiece
•Dual Titanium Quartz Coil
•Spill Proof Bubbler
•1500 MAH Battery
•2 Temperature Settings (752F – 1012F)
•Magnetic Carb Cap and Base
•Interchangeable Metal Mouthpiece
•Dual Titanium Quartz Coil
•Spill Proof Bubbler
•1500 MAH Battery
•2 Temperature Settings (752F – 1012F)
•Magnetic Carb Cap and Base
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!