Xvape V2 PRO is a 3 in 1 device. It has a full ceramic heating chamber to provide an even vaporization and avoid hot spots or stirring. Five temperature settings allow adjust-ability by preference and changeable battery ensures long-lasting use. The aluminum casing makes for a durable device and easily portable. Frequency of cleaning depends on usage. For heavy users, clean once a week. To clean the V2 Pro, simply brush out any excess herb and wipe out the chamber with rubbing alcohol.



•3 – In – 1 Device

•Full ceramic chamber for even vaporization

•Fits 1/3-1/2 gram of dry herb

•Five temperature settings

•Replaceable 18650 Samsung battery and micro USB charging port

•Aluminum casing for more durability

•Auto Shut off

•5 Min Cycle Time

•LED Power Indicators

•Accessories include Water Pipe Adapter, Glass Mouthpiece & Glass Bubbler