About this product
Live resin is our premium line of extra fine quality terpene blend with full spectrum entourage effect. Full flavor and effect from winterized products to leave your mouth full of the best herbal gas and skunky flavinoid and terpene profiles.
This product contains 94% thc , and Increased Myrcene*. Take it slow with this product for Myrcene is a terpene dominant in high power sativa strains like granddaddy purp. We have Isolated this extract to reintroduce at higher concentration levels to give increased effect. Our live resin line is the top of the line!!!!
Warning: These carts are loud and are not discreet at all.
#getextracted fact
served best with a pillow, some slippers and pajamas. Don't forget to brush your teeth.
About this brand
XY EXTRACTS
A designer Thc vape cartridge company offering customers what they want. The best flavored Thc vape products with the best price!!! Blended with premium distillate which is 94% Potency making it some of the strongest carts on the market!!!