Live resin is our premium line of extra fine quality terpene blend with full spectrum entourage effect. Full flavor and effect from winterized products to leave your mouth full of the best herbal gas and skunky flavinoid and terpene profiles.

This product contains 94% thc , and Increased Myrcene*. Take it slow with this product for Myrcene is a terpene dominant in high power sativa strains like granddaddy purp. We have Isolated this extract to reintroduce at higher concentration levels to give increased effect. Our live resin line is the top of the line!!!!

Warning: These carts are loud and are not discreet at all.

#getextracted fact

served best with a pillow, some slippers and pajamas. Don't forget to brush your teeth.