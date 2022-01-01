About this product
Lifter is a high CBD hybrid strain that won the 2020 Golden Grow Award. The Lifter aroma contains a wonderful combination of earthiness and lemony citrus that is perfect to start your day.
EFFECTS: Calm, focused energy is what Lifter is best known for with practically zero drowsiness. Great strand to enjoy with your morning coffee or when looking for a little motivation.
About this brand
Yaso
We know you want a consistent, safe experience every time you use our products. We source our raw materials from premium suppliers that guarantee our products are held to the highest standard to create a consistently healthy experience.
Our flower is grown in our own indoor hydroponic facility, nourished by our four 1200 gallon fish tanks creating an optimal growing environment without the use of chemicals or fertilizers beyond our fishes’ poop. Thank you Mother Nature!
