So, you drank too much, partied a little too hard. No judgement. We’ve all been there and have the solution to get you feeling bright eyed and ready to conquer the day. We’ve got your bases covered: Full Spectrum CBD plus Vitamins C, B, and D get you to grounded wellness by cleaning up those headache causing free radicals from the night before. And of course, Coffee Bean and L-Tyrosine are added to put a zing back in your step.
We know you want a consistent, safe experience every time you use our products. We source our raw materials from premium suppliers that guarantee our products are held to the highest standard to create a consistently healthy experience.
Our flower is grown in our own indoor hydroponic facility, nourished by our four 1200 gallon fish tanks creating an optimal growing environment without the use of chemicals or fertilizers beyond our fishes’ poop. Thank you Mother Nature!
