About this product
Superwoman is a high CBD hybrid strain that has the strength to knock you down. Superwoman has a earthy, cheesy, smooth funk that is hard to pinpoint.
EFFECTS: Stress relief, relaxation, and sleep aid are experiences associated with Superwoman thanks to the high doses of CBD. A perfect choice for ending the day on a high note.
About this brand
Yaso
We know you want a consistent, safe experience every time you use our products. We source our raw materials from premium suppliers that guarantee our products are held to the highest standard to create a consistently healthy experience.
Our flower is grown in our own indoor hydroponic facility, nourished by our four 1200 gallon fish tanks creating an optimal growing environment without the use of chemicals or fertilizers beyond our fishes’ poop. Thank you Mother Nature!
