Suver Haze is an indica heavy hybrid strain that consists of fluffy nugs loaded with glistering trichomes and a plethora of orange/purple hairs. The aroma consists of a pungent gassy, “hazey” type of smell.
Effects: relaxing, increased focus, and sleep aid. Suver haze is known to help with stress, anxiety and depression.
Yaso
We know you want a consistent, safe experience every time you use our products. We source our raw materials from premium suppliers that guarantee our products are held to the highest standard to create a consistently healthy experience.
Our flower is grown in our own indoor hydroponic facility, nourished by our four 1200 gallon fish tanks creating an optimal growing environment without the use of chemicals or fertilizers beyond our fishes’ poop. Thank you Mother Nature!
