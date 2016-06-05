Yerba Buena
AK-48 is just a shade heavier than its semi-automatic predecessor, offering an uplifting, cognitive boost while relaxing the body. Don’t expect to be sleepy, but don’t make plans to do any math.
AK-48 effects
Reported by real people like you
135 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
53% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
33% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
