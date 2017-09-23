Yerba Buena
Cherry Pie Kush
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
50/50 Hybrid
This strain’s velvety smoke has rapid lung expansion and a quick onset that is not messin’ around. It’s a classic creeper, increasing your cheer and creativity as the effects progress.
Cherry Pie Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
15 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
46% of people report feeling talkative
Anxious
13% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
