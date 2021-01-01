Yerba Buena
Samoas
Product rating:
About this product
50/50 Hybrid
A relatively new member of the cookie family, this strain brings the OG Kush characteristics to the forefront of the experience, while maintaining the integrity of the deep, balanced effect that you love about GSC.
A relatively new member of the cookie family, this strain brings the OG Kush characteristics to the forefront of the experience, while maintaining the integrity of the deep, balanced effect that you love about GSC.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!