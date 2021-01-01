Yerba Buena
Tangie Banana Surprise
About this product
Indica
Sticky and terpene-rich, the Tangie Banana hits you with an exhilarating freshness before you even smoke it. You can count on a feel-good, creative and all around happy vibe for the duration.
