Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Yerba Buena

Yerba Buena

Tangie Banana Surprise

Product rating:

About this product

Indica

Sticky and terpene-rich, the Tangie Banana hits you with an exhilarating freshness before you even smoke it. You can count on a feel-good, creative and all around happy vibe for the duration.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!