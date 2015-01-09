Yerba Buena
Tiger's Milk
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Tiger's Milk effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
26% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
24% of people say it helps with stress
