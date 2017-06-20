Yerba Buena
White Cookies
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
The best traits of both parents are represented in this super sweet and frosty treat that’ll take you from zero to happy in no time.
White Cookies effects
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
43% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
