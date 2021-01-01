Loading…
Logo for the brand Yes.Life

Yes.Life

250mg Revive Life Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Oil 30mL (Mixed Berry)

Our 250mg Revive Life Water-Soluble Full Spectrum Hemp CBD 30mL (Mixed Berry) packs a more potent punch for addressing issues such as discomfort and inflammation. With the ability to target more receptors in the brain, this product is similar to our Broad-Spectrum tincture, but with naturally occurring THC included.

- Contains up to 0.3% THC
- Continual use provides stronger results
- May give a possible positive drug test result
