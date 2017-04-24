About this strain
Named for the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter OG has a big impact on its users. Not only does this indica boast one of the highest yields of the planetary strains, it’s also fast-acting and extremely potent. Known among the celestials for its particularly dense nugs with an abundance of reddish hairs, Jupiter OG leaves nothing to be desired. This strain features a pungent fuel smell and overpowering taste. Jupiter OG provides a very heavy and long-lasting body high, making it great for people looking for relief from insomnia or pain.
Jupiter OG effects
Reported by real people like you
130 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
40% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
