Named after Jimi Hendrix’s 1967 classic, Purple Haze delivers a dreamy burst of euphoria that brings veteran consumers back to their psychedelic heyday. This nostalgic sativa staple remains cherished for its high-energy cerebral stimulation that awakens creativity and blissfulcontentment throughout the day. Purple Haze is believed to have descended from parent strains Purple Thai and Haze, who pass on a mix of sweet and earthy flavors underscored by notes of berry and sharp spice. Following her 8 to 9 week flowering time, Purple Haze buds typically acquire vibrant hues of lavender that further justify the naming of this strain.