Sweet Cheese
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Sweet Cheese effects
Reported by real people like you
79 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
