The Yocan Evolve D Kit includes a cleaning brush that you can use to remove any clogs or obstructions on the mouthpiece.
Yocan Evolve-D vaporizer pen 2020 version features pancake dual coil, enjoy rich vapor.
The Yocan Evolve D is a compact dry herb combustion vaporizer.
The Yocan Evolve-D Dry Herb Pen from Yocan features dual pancake coils for maximum vaping.
Features:
Dual Pancake Coil Technology
Dual Purpose Cap
Spacious Dry Herb Chamber
650mAh Battery
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
