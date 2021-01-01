About this product
Yocan Regen Advanced Concentrate Vaporizer - Yocan® Tech
The Yocan Regen is a highly advanced concentrate vaporizer, meets all your concentrate needs. Regen Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
The Yocan Regen is a compact and discreet vaporizer pen, Sleek in design. It meets all your concentrate needs. Get your true pocket-friendly Yocan Regen vaporizer pen now!
Features:
1. Three Voltage Options(3.0V, 3.5v and 4.2V)
2. Two coil options: QTC ( Quartz Tri Coil) & QDC ( Quartz Dual Coil)
3. 1100mAh Battery Capacity & USB Charging
4. 15 seconds cut-off
5. Built With hanging ring
6. Built-in 2 ML Silicone Jar
7. Six stylish colors
8. Compact and Portable
9. Magnetic Connection
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
