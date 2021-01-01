About this product
What’s the most compact size vape mod? Read on and find out why this Yocan compact size vape device featured regulated output. Let’s have a look Yocan Kodo. Any question about vape mod or this item, please do not hesitate to drop us a comment.
What’s Yocan Kodo pod mod?
Battery
The Yocan Kodo pod mod features 400mAh battery capacity. The Kodo mod vape takes 30-40 minutes to fully charge the device.
Functional Adjustable Voltage Option
The Yocan Kodo pod mod has preset 3 different voltage levels, the 3 LED lights to indicate the voltage level. The Yocan Kodo voltage settings are 2.5V, 3.0V, and 3.5V. To increase or decrease the level by clicking the power button 3 times. When you set higher voltage, you will get stronger hits, and the Kodo battery runs faster than low voltage. If you want to get smoother vape and long lifespan, the 2.5V voltage level is recommended for most newbies.
Main Feature:
Three voltage options
On/Off: 5 Clicks Within 2 seconds
Change Voltage: 3 Quick Clicks
Preheat On/Off: 2 Quick Clicks
400mAh battery
Portable and compact design: convenient to carry
The 10-second automatic shutdown function helps save power
Can be fully charged in 30-40 minutes
Learn more Yocan Kodo features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
