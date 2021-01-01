About this product

What’s your favorite slim vape pen? Have a glance this newest Yocan device.



The Apex Mini is a new member of Apex series product line. Here we go.



Yocan Apex Mini is a very slim concentrate vaporizer that features awesome functionalities with discreet design and solid quality. So, the Yocan Apex Mini Slim Vaporizer Pen is an effective, compact and affordable tool.



The ultracompact and powerful Yocan Apex Mini slim offers stealthy concentrate vaping on-the-go. The Apex Mini atomizer can be loaded with your favorite vape material. Built-in 380mAh battery delivers on-demand hits. Sexy, slender, and reliable, the Yocan Apex Mini Slim Vaporizer fits right into your life.



Main Features:



Slim vape pen

QDC Coil

Battery Capacity: 380mAh

Functional Coil Cap

Featured 3 Voltage Levels

Heating In Waves

Micro USB Charging

Discreet yet effective

If you want to learn more information about the Yocan Apex Mini, or other vape questions, please feel free to visit Yocan.com and contact Yocan Support team.