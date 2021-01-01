About this product

Yocan Armor red version is sleeker and smaller than the Evolve, sports a USB charging port. It's comes with a built-in 380 mAh battery, very stylish on-the-go vape pen.

Yocan Armor is the Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen for Concentrate option. That’s why we’ve equipped it with fast-charging capabilities as well as a decent battery to match. Its 380mAh battery capacity ensures that you can have significant vaping sessions win between charges so you don’t always have to worry about reaching for a power outlet whenever you’re running out power.



Yocan Armor features:



380mAh Battery Capacity

QDC Technology

10-Second Pre-Heat Function

Preset Temperature Profiles

Fast USB Charging



Package Content:

1x Armor Pen

1x Extra QDC coil

1x Pick Tool

1x USB Cable

1x Instructions Manual



Learn more Yocan Armor red version on YocanTech.com