Yocan Armor red version is sleeker and smaller than the Evolve, sports a USB charging port. It's comes with a built-in 380 mAh battery, very stylish on-the-go vape pen.
Yocan Armor is the Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen for Concentrate option. That’s why we’ve equipped it with fast-charging capabilities as well as a decent battery to match. Its 380mAh battery capacity ensures that you can have significant vaping sessions win between charges so you don’t always have to worry about reaching for a power outlet whenever you’re running out power.
Yocan Armor features:
380mAh Battery Capacity
QDC Technology
10-Second Pre-Heat Function
Preset Temperature Profiles
Fast USB Charging
Package Content:
1x Armor Pen
1x Extra QDC coil
1x Pick Tool
1x USB Cable
1x Instructions Manual
Learn more Yocan Armor red version on YocanTech.com
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
