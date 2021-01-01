About this product
Yocan Armor Rose Gold Version is powerful yet discreet, smart yet easy-to-use.
The Armor uses three presetting voltage levels, the LED indicators will display 1 light for 3.0V,
2 lights for 3.5V, and all 3 lights for 4.0V when you're ready for some serious cloud action.
This concentrate vaporizer with high quality performance at an affordable price.
Main Features:
Six stylish colors
Compact And Portable
All in One System
Presetting voltage levels:
Low: 3.0V / one light on
Medium: 3.5V / two lights on
High: 4.0V / three light on
Sleek and Smooth Design
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
