About this product
Yocan Armor is a very stylish and sleek, straightforward concentrate Ultimate Portable Vaporizer Pen. The Yocan Armor is a portable wax pen vaporizer that ensures you have a sleek and stylish dab pen that's discreet and durable.
Yocan Armor features:
380mAh Battery Capacity
QDC Technology
10-Second Pre-Heat Function
Preset Temperature Profiles
Fast USB Charging
Inclusive Dab Tool
Functional Coil Cap
Featured 3 Voltage Levels
Fully Charged In 30 Min
Micro USB Charging
Six stylish colors
Compact And Portable
Package Content:
1x Armor Pen
1x Extra QDC coil
1x Pick Tool
1x USB Cable
1x Instructions Manual
Learn more Yocan Armor on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
