About this product
The Armor Vaporizer pen gold version is a sleek new compact concentrate vaporizer from Yocan, coming loaded with a built in 380mAh battery, variable voltage settings, preheat function. Because of its size and portability, it's perfect for vapers who are always on the go.
Feature:
Subtle and Compact
Travel-friendly
Equipped with the Quartz Dual Coil
10-seconds Preheat Capability
Preset Temperature Options
3-voltage Options
380 mAh Battery
30-minute Charging
Available in Different Colors
Learn more Yocan Armor information on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
