Yocan Cylo smart digital display portable wax pen for concentrates. 1300 mAh large-capacity battery, long battery life, the best choice for travel. Precise voltage regulation control, the voltage regulation range is from 2.0V to 4.2V, and the voltage regulation is accurate to 0.1V Upgraded to C4-DE Plus coil, the chamber volume is larger, the heating speed is faster, and the steam volume is larger! Cool LED lighting display, you can choose the appropriate lighting according to your needs when using it!
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.