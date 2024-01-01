Yocan Dyno new generation portable new digital nectar collector with glass bubbler
About this product
Finally, with the efforts of all R&D staff and Yocan’s spirit of continuous innovation, Yocan Dyno new generation of digital nectar collectors has been launched. Its stylish appearance and intelligent operation redefine the nectar collector. The following introduces the characteristics of Yocan Dyno.
wholesale Yocan Dyno Digital Nectar Collector with Glass Bubbler
Glass bubbler-glass water filtration
To enhance your e-cigarette enjoyment, we designed a glass bubbler in a small body, allowing you to use our glass bubbler mouthpiece and immerse yourself in a cooler, cleaner, and more delicious vapor experience.
OLED display
Continue to explore the precise controls on the OLED screen and customize voltage, cutoff time, LED and puff counter settings for a carefully tailored dabbing experience.
Magnetic atomizer head and cap
Magnetic tip and lid, no more tightening and unscrewing when loading – just snap on and enjoy. Ceramic tube head
Ceramic atomizer head
Superior Ceramics: Enhance your vaping experience with an enhanced cloud.
Experience massive vapor clouds with a ceramic tip designed with a larger contact surface and wider air passages for an enhanced vaping feel.
1000mAh large battery capacity and Type-C charging
The large 1000mAh battery capacity allows you to enjoy uninterrupted use without worry. Enjoy the convenience and reliability of long-lasting power. It has Type-C charging.
Adjustable RGB neon light
Express your unique style with dynamic rainbow LEDs that show off your personality with every sip! Customize LED settings for the perfect ambiance.
Available in 6 colors
Yocan Dyno offers 6 fashionable colors for consumers to choose from. Professional ID designers carefully match each color. Consumers can choose according to their preferences.
What’s included in the package of the Yocan Dyno digital nectar collector with glass bubbler?
When you unbox your Dyno, you’ll find these accessories inside
Dyno device*1pcs
Ceramic tube tip*1pcs
Tip cover(Pre-installed)*1pcs
Type-C cable*1pcs
Mini brush*1pcs
Instructions manual*1pcs
The above content is an introduction to some features of the Yocan Dyno nectar collector. If you want to explore more features, visit the Yocan Dyno details page or Dyno user manual.
Product packaging details of Yocan Dyno Digital Nectar Collector with Glass Bubbler (Contains: 1x Dyno Device 1x Ceramic Tube Tip 1x Tip Cover (Pre-installed) 1xType-C Cable 1x Cleaning Brush 1x Instructions Manual)
About this brand
Yocan® Official
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
