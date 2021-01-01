About this product
Yocan Evolve Apple Green vape pen offers the best vaping experience, with our quality and affordable vapes.
Yocan Evolve 2020 version is one of the best portable vaporizers in 2020 vaping market. With safety in mind, this handheld vaporizer is equipped with a 10 sec auto-shutoff feature.
You can use the quartz dual coil atomizer for a particularly smooth hit. This atomizer contains dual quartz rods coils. Quartz takes longer to heat up than ceramic, which is why it produces effortless hits. By including quartz dual coil atomizer, this vape kit gives you more freedom of choice.
Yocan Evolve 2020 Version vaporizer pen with quartz dual coil, built-in silicon jar and micro USB port.
Fast and full of new features, the latest version of Yocan Evolve makes vaping easier than ever.
Features:
510 Threaded
Dual Quartz Rods
Micro USB Charging Port
No Wicks, Glues, or Dyes
High Grade Paint Finish
Learn more Yocan Evolve 2020 version Apple Green information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
