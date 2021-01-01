About this product

Yocan Evolve Black 2020 version is discrete yet powerful, versatile yet easy to use. It's a stylish and ultra-portable vaporizer. Yocan Evolve portable vaporizer has a sleek design and great performance. Its an upgrade over the previous with a more colorful battery, comes with 6 new colors. Quartz dual coil vaporizer pen with built-in silicon jar and micro USB port. This device contains every features for which current people are looking for.



Evolve Features:

Fast USB charging.

Easy to use: QDC coil

Dual Quartz Atomizer

Compact Design

Functional Coil Cap

Leak-Proof Chamber



Learn more Yocan Evolve on YocanTech.com