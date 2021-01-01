About this product
The Yocan Evolve-D Apple Green 2020 version is a vape pen from the the well-know Evolve series product line. This device comes with a 650 mAh recharge battery, via 510 threaded charging. And the Evolve D atomizer through 510 thread connected. The package also comes with a cleaning brush. https://www.yocantech.com/featured_item/yocan-evolve-d Yocan® Evolve-D 2020 version is a very portable, featuring dual pancake coils for maximum vaping.
Main Features:
Compact Pen-style Vaporizer
Dual Pancake Coil
Bigger Herb Chamber
Micro USB charging
650 mAh battery
Learn more Yocan Evolve D information on YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
