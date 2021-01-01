About this product
Enjoy Your Vaping Life with Yocan Evolve Plus! If you want to wholesale Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 Version, please email info@yocantech.com. Yocan Evolve Plus Advanced Vape Pen 2020 Version. This dab pen is an advanced vape pen designed and engineered for one goal – to be the ultimate wax consumption tool.
Evolve Plus Features:
Built-In Concentrate Jar
Dual Quartz Wax Atomizer
Larger Chamber
Micro-USB Charging
Upgraded Battery
Sleek and Discreet
Coil cap to prevent wax from leaking out
Instant heating time
Dual quartz coil technology
Long-lasting 1100mAh battery
More detail: YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
