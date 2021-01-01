About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus is an attractive, affordable, powerful unit for someone looking to upgrade out of a standard button-activated vape pen. Due to the slim like design this device incorporates a single button. Users can get a full readout of the device through the LED light surrounding the fire button.
Powerful Vaporizer
It is offered in a compact size and discreet, it’s the perfect item for any fan of vaporizer pen style items. Draining the Yocan Evolve Plus’ battery will be a difficult task, as the battery capacity is a amazing 1100mAh integrated battery, and features a micro USB port. Source: https://vape.lab-ch.com/yocan-evolve-plus-charging-instructions/
Main Features:
On-the-go vaping
Heat incredibly efficient
Coil-cap design
Fast heat-up time
Durable Built
1100mAh Battery
Micro USB Charging
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
