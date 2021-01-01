About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus is an attractive, affordable, powerful unit for someone looking to upgrade out of a standard button-activated vape pen. Due to the slim like design this device incorporates a single button. Users can get a full readout of the device through the LED light surrounding the fire button.



Powerful Vaporizer



It is offered in a compact size and discreet, it's the perfect item for any fan of vaporizer pen style items. Draining the Yocan Evolve Plus' battery will be a difficult task, as the battery capacity is a amazing 1100mAh integrated battery, and features a micro USB port.



Main Features:

On-the-go vaping

Heat incredibly efficient

Coil-cap design

Fast heat-up time

Durable Built

1100mAh Battery

Micro USB Charging



