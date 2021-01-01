About this product

Today we are going to discuss a Yocan Evolve Plus XL accessory, it's the XL base part. There are some key features of XL base part you won’t easily see on other Yocan vape pen parts. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL base comes with mouthpiece magnetic connection between the atomizer tube and base. No more sticky thread to screw on or off. And it also providing airflow control option.



Yocan Evolve Plus XL Base Part Instroduce



Main Features:



Mouthpiece Magnetic Connection



510 Threaded Connection



Airflow Control



