About this product
As we know, Yocan have some of the best vape devices on the market, the Evolve Plus XL is the best sell item in the USA . You do not even have to go all out to buy the best, you can easily buy awesome vape pen at Yocan Official site.
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is Best Vaporizer Pen for Easy Vaping on the Go, so many vapers choose this Yocan device.
Yocan Evolve Plus XL Features:
Detachable Hanging Ring
Lightweight
Easy to use
The battery life is good ( 1400mAh )
5 Second Heat-Up Time
Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer
USB Charging
If you want to buy this item, please go to Yocan.com
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is Best Vaporizer Pen for Easy Vaping on the Go, so many vapers choose this Yocan device.
Yocan Evolve Plus XL Features:
Detachable Hanging Ring
Lightweight
Easy to use
The battery life is good ( 1400mAh )
5 Second Heat-Up Time
Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer
USB Charging
If you want to buy this item, please go to Yocan.com
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Yocan®
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.
Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China.
We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry.
OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.